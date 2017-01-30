Long arm of the law suffers thumb injury

A rowdy offender’s violent efforts to escape police custody left one officer in extreme pain with damaged thumb ligaments.

Sean McLean (20) had just had a row with his mother and was refusing to leave her house. Police were called and, as they were attempting to arrest him, one officer’s thumb got caught in McLean’s jacket and was injured.

McLean, 42 Maggie Woods Loan, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to resisting arrest at Windsor Crescent, Maddiston, on July 26. Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “It was 7pm when police attended. They spoke to the owner who said the accused, her son, was within the house and refusing to leave.

“She didn’t want to make a formal complaint, she just wanted him out of the house. He adopted an aggressive attitude and resisted officers. He made an attempt to break free, pulling himself away forcefully.

“One of the officers was trying to keep a hold of him and he heard a small crack and felt his thumb pop. X-rays at Forth Valley Royal Hospital showed it did not appear to be a fracture, but it could be severe ligament damage.

“The accused said he was sorry to that officer.”

The court heard McLean had no intention of being violent towards the police officer and the injury was a result of him trying to get away.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on McLean for three months to obtain a medical report for him and for him to be of good behaviour.