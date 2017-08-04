Lighter bottom man showed off his fiery temper

A man who reportedly removed a cigarette lighter from his bottom and then threw it at nurses pled guilty to threatening behaviour.

Adam Nicolson (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court this morning for summary trial in front of Sheriff Derek Livingston, but at the last minute he admitted threatening staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert between January 16 and January 22.

The original charge included details of Nicolson having a cigarette lighter up his rear end, removing it and then throwing it at horrified staff. The offender pled guilty to an amended charge which removed all references to lighters and this was accepted by the prosecution.

Nicolson, who was in court with his mother, claimed he was half-an-hour late for his appearance because he took the wrong junction on the motorway and then mistakenly believed Falkirk Sheriff Court was in Falkirk and not Camelon.

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on Nicolson, Cowan Street, Stirling, until August 30 and the case was transferred to Stirling Sheriff Court.