William McPhee (28), 214 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, has been given a final opportunity to co-operate with a community order or face jail.

McPhee was placed on the order for breaching bail on December 21 by shopliftimg on January 15, but has repeatedly failed to keep appointments with social workers.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Sheriff Derek Livingston warned him: “This is your last chance.”

His progress will be reviewed on June 30.