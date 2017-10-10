Lashed out during row about his drinking

Robert Henderson attacked his partner during a row about his drinking.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the shamed 29-year-old from 17 School Road, Redding, was placed on a community order and told to complete 60 hours of unpaid work in six months.

Henderson threatened the woman on August 26 and on August 31 assaulted her by seizing her neck and pushing her against a door. After the second incident she called the police.

Defence lawyer Andy Bryson said: “They had just moved house and under a bit of stress because of money issues. He acted very badly on both occasions but now taking private counselling for anger management. He’s hopeful of a reconciliation.”