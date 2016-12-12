Knife threat over ‘beast’

A woman held a sheathed knife as she threatened tenants who she claimed had let a “beast” into a block of flats.

Sarah O’Neil (28) told the tenants she would “teach them a lesson” before showing them the knife, which she never removed from the sheath.

O’Neil, 101 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on November 7.

The court heard O’Neil was outside the common close area of the flats at 8am when a resident let her in.

Procurator fiscal depute Samanthan Brown said: “The accused was shouting and swearing saying ‘you have let a beast into the close’. She then said she would teach them a lesson and presented the knife, showing it to them.

“The knife was in a sheath the whole time. She was asked why she had the knife and she said to get her message across. Police were contacted. The knife was recovered – it was 17-and-a-half inches long.”

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “This is a serious matter but I can tell you the witnesses who reported the matter are well known to the courts. There was an ongoing dispute with neighbours who had let someone into the flats.”

The court heard O’Neil, who has six children who do not live with her, had a troubled background.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed O’Neil on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition she complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.