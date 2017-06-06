Jailed for failing to complete his hours

A man’s failure to comply with his community payback order led to a spell in prison.

David Hiddleston (40) received his 100 hours unpaid work punishment as an alternative to custody after he admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on July 7 last year.

However, he had still to complete the hours when he appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Sheriff Livingston said: “You have eight or nine breaches of community disposals. It’s a waste of everyone’s time if I impose a further order.”

He jailed Hiddleston, 17 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth, for three months backdated to April 28.