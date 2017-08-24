Jailed after refusing to comply with order

Ian Wright was placed on a community order for the part he played in a robbery from a snack bar over two years ago.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday it was cancelled because he has refused to comply and replaced with a six-month jail sentence.

Sheriff Derek Livingston told him: “You have ignored the terms of this order so many times it appears to be pointless now.”

Wright (24), 28 Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth, was involved in the theft from the vehicle parked in Whins Road, Alloa, on May 27, 2015.

He was caught after a neighbour was alerted by a dog barking, saw three men at the van and called the police.