Jail warning for woman

Pamela Stephen (37), 5 Staffa Place, Falkirk, was subject to an anti social behaviour order when she was arrested for causing a disturbance outside a house at Braemar Drive, Falkirk, on May 18.

After pleading guilty to a “much reduced” charge before her trial, Stephen appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and had sentence deferred for good behaviour until December 21. Sheriff Derek Livingston warned: “If she does not behave she could find herself inside a cell.”