Jail term will give criminal clean slate

Career criminal William Marshall was sent to prison for 16 months at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

The 33-year-old from 12 Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth, appeared from custody because he is already serving a jail sentence and not due for release until November.

He was due to be sentenced for offences including shoplifting and breach of bail dating back to 2015.

Last December he had sentence deferred for background reports after breaching bail by stealing from the Asda store in Stenhousemuir.

Giving Marshall the chance of a ‘clean slate’, Sheriff John Mundy told him: “We’re going to get everything out of the way today.”