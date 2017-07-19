Jail sentence for pervert pensioner

A 66-year-old man who admitted possessing over 100 indecent images of children has been jailed for 12 months.

Stewart Forgie, Poplar Street, Grangemouth, received his sentence at Stirling Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday) after he pled guilty to the offence he was found to have committed in June.

Following information provided to police, a search warrant was executed and officers uncovered 110 indecent images and videos of children stored on a computer at the address and this resulted in Forgie being arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Stuart, of the Cybercrime Unit, said: “The sentence he received today is testament to the partnership we have with the Crown Office in order to identify those responsible for the exploitation of vulnerable people and bring them to justice.”

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson had already placed Forgie on the sex offenders’ register last month.