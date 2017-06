Andrew Barker (34) admitted driving while disqualified in Cow Wynd, Falkirk and failing to give a breath specimen on April 26.

Barker, 36 Ochil Street, Grangemouth was discovered by police, smelling strongly of alcohol, in charge of the car.

It was the third time Barker had driven under the influence and refused to give specimen. He was jailed for six months and banned from driving for four years.