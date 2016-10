James Bullock (19), 64 Seaforth Road. Falkirk, broke into a house in Camelon Road, Falkirk, last October and stole jewellery and electrical equipment.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the first offender was jailed for 10 months.

After studying reports, Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “I have come to the conclusion there is no alternative to a period of detention.”