Jail for bully whose life spiralled out of control

Michael Muldoon threatened to murder his parents during a blazing row with his father outside their Falkirk home.

When police arrived he was still shouting and swearing and when they tried to subdue him Muldoon lashed out at them.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the 27-year-old was sent to jail for his shocking behaviour.

The court was told that five days before his arrest on August 7, Muldoon had gone to the family home at 32 St Johns Avenue and his mother had refused to let him.

After being told to go away, he damaged the family car which was parked in the street.

On August 7 he went back to the address and seized Paul Muldoon by the neck before assaulting Constable Stuart Templeton by grabbing his wrist and attempting to kick him.

During the struggle he threatened to murder his mum and dad.

At the time of the offences Muldoon was already subject to community order imposed for threatening his former partner.

Muldoon appeared in court from custody.

Defence lawyer Murray Aitken claimed: “He has shown genuine remorse for subjecting members of his family to this dreadful behaviour. He is ashamed of himself.

“His explanation for it all is his life spiralled out of control after losing his job. He turned to alcohol and other substances, but now facing up to his situation and better placed to deal with scenarios in the future.

“He accepts custody is inevitable, but prepared to face up to that. He has apologised to his parents and they have been in regular contact with him during his time in prison.”

Jailing him for a total of 310 days, Sheriff Derek Livingston told Muldoon: “It’s to your credit you are remorseful, however, your behaviour towards your parents and ex-partner was quite appalling and in addition you were given the opportunity to give something back through a community order but did not take it.”