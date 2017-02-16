iTunes scammers target victims in Falkirk area

Falkirk householders are being targeted in a scam involving iTunes gift cards.

Prospective victims are being asked to used the Apple vouchers to pay alleged tax arrears, sparking a warning from police for people to be extra vigilant.

Hundreds of cases have been reported across the country since May last year and now the fraudsters are operating in Forth Valley, with three different versions of the con taking place.

In the first, automated voicemails are left stating unpaid taxes are owed to HMRC. When victims call back, they are told there is a warrant out for their arrest unless they make payment via an iTunes card.

Another scam sees fraudsters cold calling people using a spoof 0300 200 3300 number and convincing them they owe money.

The other method sees text messages sent requesting victims urgently call back on the number provided. If they do so they are again told there is a case being built against them for an outstanding debt and they must pay immediately.

The fraudsters are using iTunes gift cards to collect money because they can be easily redeemed and sold on.

Scammers don’t need the physical card and instead get victims to read out the serial code on the back over the phone.