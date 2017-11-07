Items recovered after Bonnybridge building search

Police spent several days searching premises in Bonnybridge.

This week they would only say that items had been recovered for examination.

Police vehicles were outside the building next to the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath near Bridge Street and Seabegs Road for several days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley conducted an evidential search warrant of a premise next to the canal towpath in Bonnybridge on Tuesday, October 31.

“A number of items were recovered for examination.”