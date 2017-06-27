Inmate caused £1170 damage to YOI cell

An offender wrecked his cell in Polmont YOI so badly it cost authorities £1170 to repair.

Tyler Andrew (21) battered a window, door and various fixtures and fittings and had his television and recreation privileges withdrawn for 14 days as a result.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Andrew pled guilty to the offence he committed at the young offenders institution back in January.

Andrew, 16 Lawson Street, Kirkcaldy, is currently serving a 24 month sentence with a nine month supervised release order.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for three months for a progress report.