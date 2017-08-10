Indecent images found

Sergio Braz (39) was found with indecent images of children and extreme images of human and animal sex at his Flat 4, 207 Corbiehall, Bo’ness home.

Braz pled guilty to possessing those images between November 7, 2012 and November 28, 2014.

He had 62 hours of the unpaid work element of his community payback order, imposed in March 2016, still outstanding and was told to have them finished by September 14 when he next appeared at court.