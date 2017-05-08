Inconsiderate driver messed with the wrong cyclists

A driver was convicted of careless and inconsiderate driving following an altercation with two off-duty police officers.

Joseph McCarthy (50) drove dangerously close to two cyclists along Bellsdyke Road in Larbert as he overtook them.

He also pulled in front of them and braked unnecessarily as there was no other vehicles on the road, causing the cyclists to brake.

McCarthy then stopped in the road ahead and argued with the cyclists – who happened to be off-duty police officers on their way to work.

When they got there the matter was reported and McCarthy was identified and charged.

At Falkirk Justice of the Peace Court Mr McCarthy was fined £200 and received three penalty points.

Police issued a warning to drivers saying officers regularly cycle to work.