In court over Thomas Hamilton leaflets

A man is to face trial accused of spreading fear and alarm by distributing fliers featuring a photo of Dunblane mass killer Thomas Hamilton.

William Lynn (39) is said to have “made offensive leaflets” depicting and referring to Hamilton, who murdered 16 children and their teacher in the primary school massacre, and distributed them to various addresses in Bridge of Allan, four miles from the scene of the 1966 shootings.

The leaflet drop is said to have been carried out by Lynn on September 12 last year.

At Stirling Sheriff Court today Lynn, formerly of Falkirk,, now of Rendall, Orkney, pleaded not guilty to placing people in fear and alarm and committing a breach of the peace by his actions.

Sheriff James MacDonald set trial for July 10.