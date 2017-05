Daniel Johnston (32) breached his bail conditions when he contacted a woman he was told not to on March 15 in Craigbank Road, Avonbridge.

He pled guilty to that offence and also admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on August 9 last year.

Johnston, 3 Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with a drug treatment requirement.