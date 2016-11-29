‘If the police come ... it will be a bloodbath’

A father stabbed himself during a drunken rampage which grew out of an argument over a missed phone call.

After wrecking the house and stabbing himself in the stomach with a kitchen knife, Thomas Hoy (27) threatened to kill himself saying he would “go mental” if police were called and would turn the house into a “bloodbath”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hoy had previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at a house in Beauly Court, Hallglen on December 20 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for two-and-a-half years and had an 11-month-old son. She saw the accused had been drinking and he then went to his bed.

“She received a phone call from the accused’s mother which she did not answer and when she walked into the living room the accused was there and extremely angry. She assumed he had looked through her phone and noticed the unanswered call.

“The accused picked up a television and threw it to the floor and then flipped over two couches. He went into the bedroom and was holding a large kitchen knife. She could see he had stabbed himself in the stomach. He told her to get out of the bedroom and he later emerged without the knife.

“He went into the kitchen and took another knife, saying ‘If anyone comes in I’m going to kill myself’. He said ‘If the police come I’m going to go mental – it will be a bloodbath in here’.”

The complainer managed to get out of the house with her son and then police were called from the safety of a neighbour’s home.

When officers arrived Hoy was gone. He was later traced to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he was receiving treatment for a superficial stab wound.

The court heard as far as Hoy was concerned the relationship was now over.

Hoy, Flat 3/1, 97 Batson Street, Govanhill, Glasgow, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he attend the domestic violence group, not consume alcohol and complete 170 hours unpaid work within six months.