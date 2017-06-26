‘I’ll thump the doctors if they come near me’

A drunken thug with a long history of violence turned his criminal aggression on his partner for the first time.

After assaulting the woman and leaving her with a cuts to her lip and cheek, Derek Dunlop (40) – who claimed to have been stabbed by his partner – was taken to hospital by police for treatment.

While he was there he threatened to assault any doctors who even came near him to try and treat him and he eventually had to be removed by officers to wait in their van.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dunlop had already pled guilty to assaulting his partner in Garry Place, Hallglen, and behaving in a threatening manner in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 1.

Ruairidh Ferguson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.15pm and the accused had been drinking with the complainer since 6pm. An argument ensued and the accused slapped the complainer on the head which resulted in her sustaining a swollen and cut bottom lip and cuts to her cheek.

“The assault was observed by a third party who contacted the police. When officers arrived he said the complainer had stabbed him, so he was taken to hospital. When he arrived he became aggressive while waiting for a doctor and began to shout and swear he didn’t want a doctor.

“He did say he had slapped the complainer, but told police it was in self defence. He then began kicking the walls of the hospital. Officers took him from the hospital and he was waiting for medical attention in the police van.

“He repeatedly stated if a doctor were to see him he would assault him. Later, while he was being taken to the police cells, he struggled with officers and made threats of violence towards them.”

Defence solicitor Andy Bryson said: “He has very little recollection of this incident. Although he has ten previous convictions for violence this is slightly out of character for him – he has no record for domestic violence.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston place Dunlop on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within six months.

A review of the order was fixed for eight weeks time and Dunlop was released on bail.