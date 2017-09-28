Hunt for driver who failed to stop after Camelon accident

Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a white van who failed to stop after a collision near Camelon.

The incident happened around 5.25pm on Tuesday, September 26, on the eastbound carriageway of the A803, between an electrical substation and Wester Carmuirs Farm.

A blue Hyundai I30 was involved a collision with a white van.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision, however the driver of the white van failed stop and officers are now appealing for witnesses in order to trace the driver.

Officers believe that the white van will have sustained significant damage and may have blue paint transferred on to it.

Police Constable John Lang of Forth Valley’s Roads Policing Unit said: “Fortunately no one was injured as a result of the collision, however the consequences could have been much more serious.

“The A803 was busy with other vehicles on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 26, and I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who can describe the white van further and provide us with a registration number.

“Anyone who has information that can assist our inquiries, or has seen a white van which has sustained recent damage in the local area, is as asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

If you can help with details contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2786 of September 26, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.