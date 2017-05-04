Hunt for cyclist after pedestrian knocked down in Falkirk

A cyclist who knocked over a pedestrian is being hunted by police.

Officers in Falkirk are appealing for witnesses after last Saturday’s incident which occurred around 5pm on the Etna Road footpath just past Mandella Avenue.

The cyclist collided with the person, knocking them to the ground before continuing to cycle towards Middlefield Industrial Estate.

The person was injured and needed medical treatment.

Police are keen to trace the cyclist who was described as male, normal build and wearing a white cycle helmet. He as using a mountain bike.

Officers are checking CCTV in the area but keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or know the cyclist.

Please call Police Scotland on 101, reference CF0059960517.