Hot temper and alcohol trigger attack on friend

Threatening to petrol bomb a property and attacking his friend ended with an appearance in the dock for Bryan Hunter.

The 21-year-old of 8 Murray Crescent, Maddiston, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday following an incident last September 25 in Paton Drive, Larbert.

Falkirk Sheriff Court

Hunter had previously pled guilty to assaulting a man by punching him in the head and knocking him to the ground.

He also admitted threatening to petrol bomb the property and damaging a door frame.

Procurator fiscal depute Siobhan Monks said: “The complainer and his friends had been at a nightclub from Saturday night until Sunday morning. They had returned home at about 3am.

“The door buzzer was pressed repeatedly and they eventually turned it off.

“The defendant kicked open the door into the common close, burst in and turned up at the door of the flat. The complainer came to the door on the condition there would be no violence.

“The defendant then punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground. He got up and the police were contacted.”

The court heard Hunter’s victim had a nose injury which had to be reset, and also sustained a cut to his cheek.

When later approached by police, Hunter, who was a friend of the complainer, “put his hands up to it” and admitted his guilt.

A defence agent said Hunter had been in the club with his girlfriend who became upset because the complainer invented a story that he had been dancing with another girl.

This had caused both considerable distress and Hunter had decided to confront him. He initially tried calling but this was unsuccessful so he went to the flat.

The solicitor added: “No apology or explanation was forthcoming so Mr Hunter experienced a hot temper. He let himself down and accepts that alcohol is no excuse.”

Sheriff John Mundy imposed a 12-month supervision order and 150 hours of unpaid work. Hunter was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation.