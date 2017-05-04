High school teacher accused of plotting to have sex with girl (14)

A high school religion teacher is to face trial, accused of consipiracy to have sex with a teenage girl in a motorway motel room near Falkirk.

Iain Parkinson (52), religious affairs teacher in the religious and moral education department at Kirkcaldy High School, Fife, is said to have conspired with others by online messaging and phone calls to meet and participate in sexual activity with a girl of 14 at the motel, beside the M9.

It is alleged he then travelled to the Travelodge, at Beancross, while in possession of a quantity of condoms, lubricant, and clothes pegs, and attempted to meet the girl.

According to the charge, Parkinson took part in the alleged conspiracy between May 25 and May 31 last year at three locations – Kirkcaldy High School, the Travelodge, and his own home in Corstorphine, Edinburgh.

He faces a statutory alternative charge of attempting by the same alleged means to engage in sexual activity with the child.

Appearing in the dock at a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, Parkinson pleaded not guilty.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell continued the case until June 5, after a further pre-trial review on May 23.

A spokeswoman for the education authority, Fife Council, said yesterday that the council could not comment on individual staff matters.

But she added: “Anyone facing these kind of allegations would be suspended in the interests of safety until the conclusion of the case.”