High School pupils learn lesson in court

Pupils from Denny, Larbert and St Mungo’s high schools took part in a mock trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court last month involving a stabbing in a park.

John MacFarlane, of the Crown Office strategic development team, said: “The pupils are all doing modules on criminal justice and hopefully this event, which saw them play the roles of the various personnel involved in the business of the Sheriff Court and participate in a trial will help them get a better understanding of the Scottish criminal justice system.” The trio of pupils who tackled the role of court reporters for the day, Brooke Thomson (16) from Larbert, Saffron Cunningham (17) from St Mungo’s and Gavin Rattray (17) from Denny, all enjoyed the experience and were able to take notes of the proceedings to write articles on the case back at their respective schools.