Heroin addict slept as baby cried on floor

A woman was nodding off on heroin while a crying eight-month-old baby crawled around on the floor in a nappy.

Janey Baillie (40) was unresponsive and lying on a couch when police officers gained entry to the premises where they found the distressed child on the floor beside her.

It took several attempts to wake Baillie from her drug-induced slumber and when she finally came round she admitted she had taken heroin earlier in the day.

Baillie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to wilful neglect of the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering at her home 21 Ladysmill, Falkirk, on June 31.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura Knox said: “The events took place at 7.25pm. The adult daughter of the accused contacted the police because she believed her mother was under the influence of heroin and was not able to care for the child.

“The police arrived at 7.40pm and could hear a child crying within the address. They knocked loudly at the door, however, there was no response. The police entered the address with the witness and found the child crawling on the floor wearing a nappy and crying.

“The accused was found asleep and unresponsive on the couch. There were several attempts to rouse her to no response. She eventually awoke but was very drowsy and her speech was slurred.

“She admitted she had taken heroin earlier that day. There was no formula or milk in the house for the child.”

Sheriff John Mundy placed Baillie on a community payback order for 18 months with the condition she engage with drug treatment services.

Another addict Trevor Muirhead (40), who has problems with alcohol, appeared at court last Thursday charged with sending offensive text messages and assaulting a police officer in Falkirk Police Station on June 14.

The court heard Muirhead, 7 Yarrow Place, Grangemouth, was a “30-can a day man”.

Sheriff Mundy remanded him in custody until October 27 to obtain an alcohol assessment.

Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.