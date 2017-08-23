Hard times for shoplifter

A serial shoplifter with a drug habit was described as being in dire straits when she was stealing items from stores all over the Falkirk area.

Natasha Ford (28), who has made herself a menace to shopkeepers and store staff over much of the last year, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court having admitted a string of thefts.

The most recent included electrical items from Asda in Stenhousemuir on July 13 and jewellery and accessories from Claire’s Accessories and perfume from Watt Brothers in Falkirk Howgate Centre on July 17.

She also breached her curfew order to remain in her home between the hours of 7pm and 7am on two occasions – in Birnam Place, Falkirk and David’s Loan, Bainsford, on September 14 and September 15 last year.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison tried to give the court reasons behind Ford’s chronic offending.

He said: “She is living in a hovel with no electricity and has a heroin habit so bad she once went four days without eating. Her partner is now in custody and she was basically living on the street.

“And that is what will happen to her again if she is given another short custodial sentence. There has to be some sort of support mechanism for her otherwise the court will see her again and again and again.”

The case was adjourned until September 7 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment and Ford, of 96 Lomond Drive, Langlees, was released on bail.