David Beattie (37) exposed himself in public at the U Save store in Culvain Place, Hallglen.

He admitted the breach of the peace he committed on August 13 last year and also pled guilty to assault by attempting to headbutt a police officer in his home at 43 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, on March last year.

His cases were continued until July 27 to allow him to complete the remaining unpaid work part of his community payback order.