Hacked and slashed at door with sword

An assault victim did not think things could get any worse but then her attacker started waving a sword around.

Craig McNab (33) was drunk when he attacked his partner and started swinging the sword, slashing away at the bedroom door as she and her 16-year-old son cowered behind it.

McNab appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court having admitted assault and behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth on May 29.

On the day in question he had gone out, but returned unexpectedly.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “He asked her why she had locked the door and she said she just wanted to keep the house secure. This escalated into an argument.

“He asked her where his tobacco was and she handed it to him, but he insisted it wasn’t his and threw it against the wall. He grabbed the complainer by the throat and she was struggling to breathe.

“She managed to break free and she and her son went into the son’s bedroom. They then saw the accused with a sword. They didn’t know where he had obtained it.”

Police were called and McNab was arrested.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “His partner said she was keen to resume her relationship with Mr McNab.”

McNab, 24 Skye Court, Grangemouth was told to pay £200 to the sheriff clerk’s office within eight days or go to jail. If he is of good behaviour for 12 months he will get the money back.