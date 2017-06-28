Grangemouth policeman charged with sex offences

A police officer has been suspended after being charged with two sex attacks at a wedding earlier this month.

Sergeant Craig Heron (33) was charged in connection with sexual assaults on a schoolboy and a man at the reception in Culross, Fife on Saturday, June 17.

Mr Heron, who is based at Grangemouth police station and is understood to live in the Falkirk area, was taken into custody on the night and appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on the Monday.

Police Scotland has confirmed the officer has been suspended pending the criminal proceedings. He was granted bail while a trial date was set.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife have charged a man in connection with reports that a 15-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were victims of sexual assault in the Culross area of Dunfermline on Saturday, June 17.

“The 33-year-old made his first appearance at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, June 19.”

She added: “An off-duty serving officer was charged following two reports of sexual assault in the Culross area of Dunfermline on Saturday, June 17.

“He has been suspended pending the progress of criminal proceedings.”