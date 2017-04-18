Good Friday party goes bad

A home in a posh Larbert street is understood to have been trashed by unruly teens who attended a party while the owners were away on holiday for Easter.

The Falkirk Herald understands up to 70 youths piled into the house in MacGregor Place on Friday night after news of the ‘free house’ spread on social media.

The party got out of hand and police were called at around 10pm to find “extensive damage” had been done to the property’s interior, including holes being punched in a child’s bedroom door.

Police also remained in the area for the rest of the night to ensure no more trouble broke out.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to an address in MacGregor Place, Larbert, around 10pm on Friday, April 14 following a report of a disturbance.

“Officers attended and a visible police presence was maintained in the area for the remainder of the evening.

“Significant damage was caused to the inside of the property and enquiries are continuing.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Larbert Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”