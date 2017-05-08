‘Get on with your work or prison awaits’

Criminals were given yet more opportunities to stay out of prison and get on with their unpaid work punishment.

A number of offenders who had been slacking on their community payback orders were warned to get on with the work or they would be heading for custody.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shaun Cowie (25) was placed on a supervised order for 12 months and told to do a minimum of 42 hours work within six weeks.

Cowie, 58 Balquhatstone Crescent, Slamannan, received his order after he pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Balquhatstone Crescent on December 28 last year and being involved in the reset of a power drill at Falkirk Council, Hope Street, on December 19, 2016.

Arlene Cousland (42), meanwhile, had 56 hours of her unpaid work remaining and was given another three months to complete them all.

She pled guilty to charges of heroin possession and preventing police officers from carrying out a search of her 25 Earn Court, Grangmeouth home on September 1 last year.

Having completed 48 hours of her unpaid work, despite the recent birth of her daughter, Kayla Gordon-Keylock (22) was given another six weeks to complete her remaining hours.

Gordon-Keylock received her community payback order after she admitted stealing jewellery from Wallace Street, Falkirk, on April 5, 2016.

Unpaid work can include gardening, painting and decorating and graffiti removal.