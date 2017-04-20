Further appeal after Grangemouth street lights damaged

Police have issued a further appeal to catch those responsible for tampering with street lighting and causing a blackout in parts of Grangemouth.

Between 11pm and midnight on Sunday, February 12, street lighting boxes were opened and circuit breakers tampered with.

This caused street lights to fail in George Street, Orchard Street, Newhouse Road, South Lumley Street, Dundas Street and Oswald Avenue.

A police spokesman said: “This is an extremely dangerous practice. Those responsible are fortunate not to have been electrocuted and put themselves, and others, at unnecessary risk.”

Investigations have revealed that those involved were using a blue Ford Focus which was driven by a male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CF0022530217 or their local community police officer.