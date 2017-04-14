Further appeal after Denny bookies robbed twice

Police are appealing to the public to check for any items those responsible for two armed robberies at a Denny bookies may have discarded.

The two robberies took place at William Hill bookmakers in Stirling Street on the evenimgs of Friday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 12.

Officers are making a further appeal to residents to check their gardens and bins for any items the robbers may have discarded as they made their getaway, in particular hard hats similar to those worn on building sites, surgical gloves and high-visibilty clothing.

The robbers are thought to have left the scene on foot heading past the Haughs Way, Herbertshire Street and Gill Park area into the Winchester Industrial Estate.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson of Falkirk CID said: “I want to thank the public for their response to our earlier appeals for information following these robberies. The information we’ve been given already has been really helpful.

“I’d like to prevail on local residents once again to check to see if any of these items have been discarded in their bins or gardens as the robbers made their way from the bookmakers shop on Friday and Wednesday, April 7 and 12.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.