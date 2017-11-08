Fresh appeal for fatal road collision witness

Forth Valley police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to a fatal road incident.

The collision happened on the A91 last Wednesday (November 1) when Ryan Muir sustained serious injuries after a silver MG ZR he was travelling in left the road at Blairlogie, 50 metres west of the junction with Manor Loan at around 9.15pm.

The vehicle then struck the wall of a property before hitting a tree and coming to a stop.

The 26-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he later passed away.

Officers are now eager to trace the driver of a white car, which they believe was overtaken by the MG ZR, and another vehicle moments before the collision.

Police believe the individual may seen the MG ZR leave the road and could have information that can assist with this investigation.

Sergeant David Ross from the Road Policing Unit at Stirling said: “I want to stress that the driver we want to trace has done nothing wrong, but may have vital information relevant to our ongoing inquiries.

“Unfortunately we do not know the make or model of the car they were driving, other than it being white, so if you were on the A91 at Blairlogie on the evening of Wednesday, November 1 while driving a white car and witnessed the MG ZR leaving the road then please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Stirling on 101 and quote incident number 4163 of November 1.