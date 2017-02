Catherine Knox (42) admitted drink-driving on the M876 Dennyloanhead to Kincardine motorway on December 5.

Knox, 41 Forth Avenue, Larbert, gave a reading of 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She was banned from driving for eight years and placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she attend the alcohol treatment programme.