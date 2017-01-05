Footballer’s attack broke rival player’s eye socket

A five-a-side football fracas left one player with a fractured eye socket as violent feelings boiled over during a bad tempered match.

Former Falkirk and Camelon player Alan Comrie (29) took exception to a late tackle by opponent Alan Brown during the game.

When he put in a challenge of his own on Mr Brown things got out of hand and Comrie unleashed a punch which put him in the hospital with an injury that required nine stitches.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Comrie previously pled guilty to the assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement he committed at Alloa Academy, Bowhouse Road, Alloa, on May 25 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Siobhan Monks said: “On the day of the incident there was a late tackle made by the complainer and after that there was a bit of a coming together and some words between the complainer and the accused.

“The game continued but it was now more bad tempered than before. The accused then carried out a late tackle on the complainer and again there was a coming together between them and they squared up to each other.

“The accused punched the complainer in the face causing a cut to his eye. He was given some first aid at the hall, but then had to be taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and he was found to have a fractured eye socket.

“He had three cuts to his right eye which required nine stitches and will leave scarring.

“The complainer reported the matter to police the following day.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “He had no intention of causing such an injury. It was a fairly bad tempered match on both sides.”

Sheriff John Mundy said: “As far as I’m concerned this is a serious matter, but I take into account the context this assault took place.”

Comrie, 21 Brookfield Place, Alva, was fined £500 and ordered to pay his victim £500 compensation. He was told to pay off the £1000 total at a rate of £25 per week.