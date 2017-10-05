Fly-tipper gets £200 fine

A self-employed landscape gardener who was using a secluded lay-by as his own private tip has been fined £200 for his illegal dumping.

The garden waste had been piling up over a long period at the side of the single track road just off Abbots Road near the Asda distribution depot in the Bankside area. Denis Bray, of nearby Woodburn Street, regularly walks his dog along that road.

“It’s been happening for years,” he said. “Just recently though I noticed a lot of tree cuttings and garden waste so I thought it must be some kind of landscaper or gardening business using it as a dump.

“There must be over a ton of it lying there.”

Mr Bray thought his concerns were being ignored by Falkirk Council, but last week he talked to two local authority workers who had parked in the lay-by of the road and discovered action had been taken.

He said: “They told me they had got someone for it and it was a landscape gardener. They said he got a £200 fine and told me they were now on the lookout for anyone else using the place as a tip.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We received information from a member of the public about fly-tipping in the Middlefield area in September. Following an investigation a fine was issued for £200, which has now been paid.”

The council urge people to use its recycle centres Kinneil Kerse in Bo’ness and Roughmute in Bonnybridge.

Visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/flytipping for information on reporting fly-tipping.