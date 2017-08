Nadeem Safdar (34) attacked his wife, pinning her down with his knees and repeatedly struck her.

Safdar, 16 Cotland Drive, Bainsford, admitted the offence he committed at his home on March 22.

The court heard Safdar and his wife were now back together. Sheriff Ian Anderson admonished him, stating if he fined him it would ironically be Safdar’s wife who would have to pay it off because he was unemployed.