Fire alarm drama sparks assault in Bonnybridge pub

Police were called to a village pub after a man was assaulted by two other customers with pool cues.

Ian Allison and Paul Kenna repeatedly hit their victim on the head during a row in the Cornhill Inn, Bonnybridge, on June 9.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that after the attack Kenneth Fraser needed treatment at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for a cut head.

The court was told Allison and Kenna were playing pool in the pub at around 8.30pm when the fire alarm went off.

During the confusion that followed, they stepped in after claiming they saw a friend of theirs being pulled towards the door to the beer garden by Mr Fraser.

There was a “struggle” and they struck him on the head with the cues before leaving the premises. The police were called and the pair were later traced and arrested.

Defence lawyer Willie McIntyre claimed: “They had been drinking and playing pool but were not drunk.

“After the fire alarm was set off, the barmaid said it was a false alarm and they should carry on playing, but Mr Fraser told them they had to get out. They completely over-reacted and have apologised to Mr Fraser. This was out of character for both of them.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston fined Allison (26), 13 Creran Drive, Denny and Kenna (26), 86D High Street, Bonnybridge, £650 each, but warned them had it not been for the fact they had no previous convictions and shown true remorse they would have been facing custody.