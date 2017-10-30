Search

Fined for racist remarks

Ronald Cresswell (61), 19 Camelon Road, Falkirk, made racially abusive remarks towards Sukhwinder Singh in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on July 6.

Creswell was convicted of acting in a racially aggravated manner and due to be sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but his lawyer explained he was not present because he had been taken to hospital following a fall.

Sheriff John Mundy fined Cresswell £200 in his absence and gave him 28 days to pay.