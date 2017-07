Michelle Gilmour (35), 16 Cedar Grove, Stenhousemuir, lashed out at police called to her home by a member of the public concerned about the woman’s welfare.

Gilmour had just got home from a night out, but refused to calm down and was arrested after she assaulted one of the officers trying to help.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, she was fined £270. Sheriff Derek Livingston told her: “Kicking a police officer in the head is not something I’m prepared to tolerate.”