Fifty alleged offences uncovered in Grangemouth police blitz

Police say they detected 50 separate offences during a ten-day operation in Grangemouth – including people carrying cocaine and cannabis.

Other alleged offenders are also said to have been caught in possesion of cannabis and cocaine, committing disorder offences and supplying drink to under-18’s.

The exercise involved beefed up patrols by uniformed and plain clothes police targeting persistent and violent offenders.

One man was said to be in possession of an offensive weapon.

They also arrested people wanted on warrant, and visited others to ensure bail orders were being obeyed.

Police say the exercise aimed to send a strong message to offenders that violence and disorder won’t be tolerated.