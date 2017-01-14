Festive shoplifting offences in Falkirk are down

Twenty people were charged with allegedly shoplifting in and around Falkirk over the festive period – and one man was claimed to be in possession of counterfeit cash.

But there were less shoplifting offences reported this year than last, despite the police operation lasting a week longer this time around.

These were among the results of the police Operation Christmas, which ended last week.

The figures cover daytime patrols, and do not include the additional patrols carried out by local ward officers, special constables and response officers.

During the exercise 64 parking tickets were issued in Falkirk town centre, and three drivers were charged with not having either MOT or insurance.

Meanwhile there were five cases of people said to be in possession of controlled substances.

Sergeant Liam Harman of Falkirk ward policing team, who supervised the festive effort, said: “The aim of Operation Christmas is to provide reassurance to members of the public shopping and socialising in the town, to prevent offences and to detect them as well.”