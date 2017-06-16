Family’s stolen pets are returned

A Bainsford family left “devastated” by the theft of three vulnerable pets are today delighted at their safe return.

Local woman Anne Elaine Gibson got in touch with the Falkirk Herald after hearing her daughter Rebecca’s two guinea pigs and rabbit had all been stolen from their hutches in Haugh Street - along with the pets’ bowls, water bottles and food.

She said “The guinea pigs are pregnant and could give birth any day, and the rabbit is still a baby and has special dietary needs.”

She promised that while police had been called, if the animals were returned safetly no action would be taken.

After her appeal on the Falkirk Herald Facebook page, and coverage on our website, Anne was amazed and delighted to find the pets had been returned.

She has sent her thanks to everyone who shared the story.