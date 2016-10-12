Family pet ‘poisoned by antifreeze’

Police are investigating a report that a dog in Bonnybridge was poisoned by antifreeze.

The golden retriever’s owner, who lives in Spence Street, hit out at the “sick” person responsible and warned other pet owners to be on their guard.

Kate Lindsay posted on Facebook that her “beloved” pet had suffered a “slow and painful” death.

She added: “Everyone please watch your cats and dogs. Any signs of sickness and drunk-like behaviour get them straight to the vet! Police have been notified.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Bonnybridge have been made aware of a report relating to a death of a dog at an address on Spence Street.

“Our enquiries into this matter are at an early stage as we seek to establish the full set of circumstances.”

Later the police said the matter had been passed on to the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.