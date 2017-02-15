Falkirk man who changed his name to Brooklyn Beckham facing jail for stalking

A FOOTBALL fan who changed his name to Brooklyn Beckham is facing jail for creepy conduct towards a hairdresser.

Steven Brooklyn Beckham stalked Rebecca Gray for days after spotting her on the tills at a cash and carry, where she also works.

Beckham (43) was a customer at the Bookers’ Wholesale store in Falkirk when his victim’s ordeal began last summer.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard today that Beckham, who used to run a burger van, initially phoned the warehouse in Middlefield Road to renew his buyer’s card.

He turned up at 1pm on July 28 and immediately started to behave oddly.

Prosecutor Michael Maguire said: “He was immediately standing too close to the complainer, and was in her face, staring at her.

“She felt uncomfortable, and went across to the office to get the manager.

“As she did so, she was aware he was following very close behind her, even though she had asked him to stay at the till.”

The very next day, she was walking in a street near Falkirk’s central retail park when she saw him “waving” at her.

Mr Maguire said: “Because of his behaviour the previous day, she ignored him. He tried to speak to her, she walked away, and he followed before walking away.”

The next again day, July 30, he phoned her at work and accused her of being “very ignorant” when he saw her in the street and on August 6 he again turned up at Booker’s and asked if she was in.

Mr Maguire said: “A colleague told him she was upstairs, but at that moment she appeared at the tills area. He shouted her name across the shop loudly.

“Other customers looked over and the accused appeared aggressive in his demeanour. Miss Gray told him to go away, that she didn’t know who he was and she didn’t want to speak to him.”

Beckham walked away leaving her “shaken”, but then approached her again when she went outside to empty a bin, reaching over and touching her shoulder.

She ignored him, and he eventually walked away, but then he phoned her work again and said he wanted to make a complaint about her.

Miss Gray finally contacted police and Beckham was arrested.

Mr Maguire said: “During a police interview he admitted he had spoken to her at Bookers’ and told her that she had a stinking personality.”

Beckham, of St Crispin’s Place, Falkirk, pleaded guilty to stalking.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until March 9, saying: “In the light of what I have heard, I have to say I am inclined to a report. It seems to me that clearly it aggravates the offence if he has made a complaint about someone in this situation that has no basis to it.”

Defence agent Pol Clementsmith said he would reserve his speech in mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

Outside court, Beckham rushed at a reporter and screamed, “Keep away, OK.”

Back in 2004, Beckham got into trouble in Wales when he was fined £300 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court for running an illegal mobile stall selling burgers and jacket potatoes.

Beckham changed his name by deed poll in 2000 after the then one-year-old son of his idol, David Beckham.

After the 2004 hearing, he said: “I’ve always been Steven Beckham and just thought it would be a laugh to have Brooklyn as my middle name.”