Sarah Coombs (37) claimed tax credits for her children even though they were in care and not living with her at the time.

Coombs, 39 Russell Street, Falkirk, pled guilty to the offence she committed at 7 Montgomery Way, Stirling, between September 29, 2013, and March 6, 2015. Sheriff John Mundy called for a review of Coombs’ community payback order in three months’ time.